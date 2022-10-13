Warm and dry close to the workweek

Friday will offer a similar setup to Thursday with warm, sunny, and dry conditions. As the area of low pressure off the coast of Southern California moves east, it will bring cooler and wetter conditions to the mountains and deserts.

Showers and storms will begin to increase through Saturday afternoon. The bulk of the wet weather looks to arrive overnight into Sunday morning. The First Alert Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the incoming system.

Along with the increase in moisture will come cooler temperatures, with high temperatures dropping into the upper 80s for both Saturday and Sunday.