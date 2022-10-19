Warm, sunny, and dry for now, with big changes arriving this weekend

A high temperature of 93° was recorded this afternoon in Palm Springs. That's 3° above the seasonal average. Temperatures will cool into the low 80s around 9:00 p.m. and into the upper 60s and low 70s early Thursday morning.

We're in a pattern of warm and dry conditions thanks to a combination of high pressure and offshore winds. Thursday will provide a similar setup to what's being felt outside today.

The warm, sunny, and dry conditions we've been experiencing this week will continue for the workweek before a low-pressure system moves into the picture on Saturday. Big changes expected will include breezy winds and the possibility of light showers into early Sunday morning.

