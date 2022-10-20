Skip to Content
Local Forecast
Mild today with big changes this weekend

Today we'll again enjoy highs in the lower 90s with a few passing clouds.

Breezes will remain light through tonight and tomorrow.

All that changes by Saturday when a significant front moves in from the North bringing gusty winds and even a smattering of showers.

A Wind Advisory is already in place from 11 a.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Sunday in the high desert due to the potential for wind gusts up to 65 m.p.h.

In the weekend we'll see highs drop from the lower 90s to the lower 80s, and linger there most of the week.

Patrick Evans

