More treats than tricks in Halloween weekend forecast

Very mild conditions expected to persist through the weekend and into early next week, with highs moderating into the mid-80s.

High pressure lingers over Southern California for the weekend, keeping skies mostly clear and temps near seasonal normals.

A major frontal zone up North will move in late Tuesday of next week, bringing the threat of rain, wind and snow above 6,000 feet!

Note that highs drop significantly by Wednesday!

For Halloween itself, the evening forecast is picture perfect for young ghouls and goblins to Trick-or-Treat!