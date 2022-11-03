Chilly night ahead; warming temperatures into the weekend

Talk about a cool down! High temperatures this afternoon were about 15° below the daily average.

The trough of low pressure is moving east and our skies will clear in its wake. Get ready for a chilly start to Friday morning with lows in the 40s. Parts of San Bernardino County High Desert will fall under a Frost Advisory for temperatures below freezing.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s this weekend but remain below the seasonal average. Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2:00 a.m. Sunday. We'll "fall back" one hour, meaning sunrise will occur at 6:10 a.m. and sunset is 4:49 p.m.

The next storm system will move into California on Monday, bringing another round of wet weather to the Southland.

