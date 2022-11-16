Weakening winds moving into Thursday

Here's a glance at some of the gusts recorded on Wednesday:

A High Wind Warning remains in effect for San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains until 12:00 a.m. Thursday. Wind around the deserts has weakened, and a much calmer Thursday is on tap for all of Southern California.

Temperatures will remain below the seasonal average throughout the week, with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!