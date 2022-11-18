Next round of Santa Ana winds arrives for the weekend

A Red Flag Warning takes effect at 1:00 a.m. Saturday for Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains and the Inland Empire. Critical fire weather conditions will occur due to the combination of gusty offshore winds and low relative humidity. Any fire that starts has the potential to spread rapidly, so outdoor burning is not recommended.

Winds are expected to be the strongest through the morning, but gusts around the low desert will typically fall between 20-30 MPH.

Highs will remain below the average for this weekend, but gradual warming will take place through the week of Thanksgiving.

