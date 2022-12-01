A cool and cloudy start to December

It's December 1st, meaning it's the start of meteorological winter. The official start to the season though begins on December 21st when the Winter Solstice takes place. The average high for the date is 72°, but Palm Springs kept it cool with a high of just 68°.

Winds will strengthen through the evening, primarily along the interstate. Gusts will generally range from 20-25 MPH around the valley floor, with stronger gusts through the San Gorgonio Pass and back along Dillon Road.

Southern California is on the far southern edge of the incoming trough of low pressure. That means a lack of moisture for the Southland, limiting rainfall in Riverside County.

A slight warm-up into the low and mid-70s around the Coachella Valley this weekend. Partly cloudy skies will stick with us into early next week.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!