Warming up through the weekend

Temperatures will warm into the 70s on Saturday and Sunday before cool air quickly returns next week.

Wind will remain light through Saturday and into Sunday morning. Breezier conditions will move in by the afternoon, but with gusts under 20 MPH for the majority of the low desert. Slightly stronger in the more wind-prone locations near the San Gorgonio Pass.

Partly cloudy skies will keep a cool race day for athletes on the Ironman 70.3 Indian Wells - La Quinta course, but more sunshine will be seen than what we saw on Friday. This will aid in temperatures warming into the low and mid-70s around the Coachella Valley Sunday afternoon.

