Clouds linger into Tuesday; cool temperatures remain through the week

A cool and cloudy night for the Coachella Valley after a high of 69° this afternoon. Temperatures will cool into the mid-50s around 9:00 p.m., along with a northwest breeze. The strongest gusts will be felt along the interstate, between 20-25 MPH on average.

An area of low pressure to our north will steer moisture into Southern California from the west. This predominately means clouds for the Southland, but also light showers are possible for the mountains and west.

Clouds will hang around the desert through Tuesday but will clear for midweek. Afternoons will remain cool, with highs below the seasonal average for the extended forecast.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!