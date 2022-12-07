Clear skies and mild temperatures

A seasonable day in the desert for this Wednesday with a chilly start in the 40s for Palm Springs and highs near 70°.

The area of low pressure that kept clouds over the desert has moved off to the east. The skies have now cleared, but cool air remains in place for the remainder of the week.

With clouds out of the picture for the remainder of the work week, the Coachella Valley can enjoy the abundant sunshine and high temperatures in the mid and upper-60s.

