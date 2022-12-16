Dip in temperatures to kickstart the weekend

It's been quite a cool week here in the desert. Another dip in temperature will join us Saturday before a notable warming trend as we inch closer to the Christmas holiday.

A Freeze Warning takes effect at midnight for the California/Arizona border, including the city of Blythe. Thankfully temperatures won't be as cold here in the Coachella Valley, but morning lows will still dip below 40° for some in the low desert.

Clouds will hang around for Saturday, with high temperatures in the low 60s. An average high for Palm Springs this week is in the upper 60s. Beginning Sunday, a warming trend will begin, with highs climbing into the 70s through next week.

