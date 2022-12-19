Mild start to week with rising temperatures ahead

As of this afternoon, air quality around the Coachella Valley was 'good' to 'moderate.' Just to our west, a mandatory wood-burning ban is in effect through Tuesday. "No burn day alerts are mandatory in order to protect public health when levels of fine particulate air pollution in the region are forecast to be high." Read more here.

Clouds will move into the picture tonight and stay with us through the morning hours before clearing out. Some wet weather will move into the Pacific Northwest Tuesday, but Southern California will stay dry.

Highs will be right around the daily average for Tuesday before climbing into the 70s to welcome in the winter season. Temperatures will continue to climb into the Christmas weekend.

