A warm start to the winter season

It's officially winter! The solstice took place this afternoon, marking the change in season for the Northern Hemisphere. Many across the country are experiencing a big winter impact today, but the Coachella Valley is heating up for the first several days of winter.

https://twitter.com/KESQHaley/status/1605721346654187521

After a warmer day in the desert, this evening will be mild compared to what we've been feeling each night. Skies will be clear for several more hours before clouds begin to move into view.

Highs will be slightly cooler Thursday as a quick system moves into the west coast, bringing wet weather to the northern part of the Golden State but just additional clouds for the Southland. The warming trend will resume on Friday and continue into the Christmas weekend.

