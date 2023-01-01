Active weather pattern to start 2023

Some substantial rainfall totals from the New Year's Day storm. A more inclusive list of precipitation totals can be found here.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the Coachella Valley through 7:00 p.m. Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10:00 p.m. Sunday, with snow above 5,500'. Ice, snow, and fog could make travel difficult in higher elevations.

An active weather pattern stays with Southern California through the first week of the New Year, providing several opportunities for more rainfall. The next system will move into Riverside County Monday night into Tuesday. Accumulation around the low desert will be minimal.

Then again, Wednesday night into Thursday, another system will arrive, bringing a greater chance for rain in the desert.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!