The next system moves into Southern California

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the mountains and San Gorgonio Pass until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. Use extra caution while driving as gusts will exceed 40 MPH.

Though a weaker system than the New Year's Day storm, showers will move into Southern California, remaining west of the desert, this evening. Overnight and into early Tuesday morning, some drops could make their way into the Western Coachella Valley though accumulation is not expected.

Clouds will be a big part of this week's forecast as an active weather pattern continues through midweek. A better opportunity for rain to accumulate in the desert arrives on Thursday.

