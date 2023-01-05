Rain departs; more sunshine to close out the workweek

Skip to Content
Rainfall totals weren't too impressive around the desert, but rain is rain, and we'll take what we can get! Today's cold front brings the total for Palm Springs this year up to 0.50".

Friday will provide a very different picture than what was seen today. Mostly sunny skies and a drier setup to close out the workweek.

Temperatures will remain mild and just shy of the seasonal average. Clouds will begin to creep back overhead this weekend as yet another system brings rain to Northern California.

