today at 6:03 PM
Published 5:33 PM

Clear skies for now; clouds return Saturday

What a difference a day makes! This Friday brought an abundance of sunshine and seasonable temperatures to close out the workweek. Skies remain clear into the night as temperatures cool into the mid-40s early Saturday morning.

More rain and snow are ready to move into Northern and Central California this weekend. The Coachella Valley will miss out on the wet weather, but clouds will be quick to return to our sky.

Clouds and seasonable temperatures will make up our weekend forecast. The next storm system is currently timed to arrive Monday night into Tuesday. Showers are likely to return to the desert on Tuesday.

Haley Clawson

