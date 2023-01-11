Subtle warming through the week

Wednesday has provided a milder day for the desert with more sunshine and lighter winds. This evening will include passing clouds and cool temperatures, dropping into the 40s early Thursday morning.

While the Southland enjoys a break from the active weather, Northern California continues to experience round after round of rain and snow. The wet weather will shift into Oregon on Thursday but will return to a soggy forecast on Friday.

While we will stay dry, clouds will still be a part of our daily forecast, but temperatures will subtly warm into the low 70s by the end of the workweek. The next chance for rain in the desert arrives Saturday. The First Alert Weather Team will be tracking this storm system closely as the wet weather and wind move in.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!