Cloudy and seasonable into Friday; storm system arrives Saturday

Any plans for this Thursday evening? Get outside and enjoy yourself! Clouds will be persistent through the night, and temperatures cool, but it's a low-impact weather kind of night. Take advantage of it now before the next set of storm systems arrives this weekend!

Weak ridging will keep us warm, with highs in the low 70s Friday afternoon, but clouds will continue to be a part of the daily forecast. While Northern California will see the rain Friday, Riverside County won't until Saturday.

Currently, the desert is looking to hold off until the evening hours. Then, another round will likely arrive Sunday night, persisting through Monday.

This is going to be an active weekend as two storm systems will move inland over the course of three days. Stay with News Channel 3 and the First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates!

The latest drought monitor was released today. There's been significant improvement across the Golden State since just the beginning of the year. At the start of 2023, more than 7% of the state was experiencing 'exceptional' drought conditions. Today that number is down to 0%, and less than 1% is under 'extreme' drought, down from 28%. Learn more here.

