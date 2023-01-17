Clearer and calmer moving into midweek

The skies have cleared, and a cool night is ahead of us. After a high temperature of 63° in Palm Springs, this evening will steadily cool into the low 50s by 9:00 p.m.

While an active weather pattern will persist for the west coast, but the desert will catch a break. Sunshine will win out over cloud cover for the next several days.

It's been a mild-tempered week so far regarding afternoon highs, and high temperatures will remain below the seasonal average (low 70s) even into next week.

