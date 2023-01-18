Cooler-than-normal temperatures persist

An active weather pattern continues for California as yet another trough of low-pressure moves inland on Thursday. This will aid in keeping our temperatures mild for January and send more cloud cover our way.

It won't be much, but some light precipitation is expected over the higher elevations in Riverside County, surrounding the Coachella Valley, in the afternoon and night. This will not be an impactful system like we experienced this past weekend.

Temperatures will remain below average for the remainder of the week. Subtle warming will be felt this weekend before cooler air quickly returns.

