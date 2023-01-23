Air quality improving as gusty winds weaken

https://twitter.com/KESQHaley/status/1617779309116022784

Air quality has made significant improvement moving into tonight, now reporting as 'Good' around the Coachella Valley.

The gusty winds experienced throughout today will continue to weaken gradually overnight and into Tuesday.

A Frost Advisory will take effect for the Inland Empire from 10:00 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. Tuesday. While no advisory has been issued for the Coachella Valley, low-lying, wind-sheltered portions of golf courses may see some frost development.

Temperatures will remain mild for the season through the remainder of the month! Another round of wind is set to arrive on Thursday with gusts near 20-25 MPH.

