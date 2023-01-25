First Alert Weather Alert: Offshore winds weaken through the night

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for the next round of gusty offshore winds ready to affect the Southland. Peak gusts occurred late Thursday morning.

A Wind Advisory began at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday for the Coachella Valley as offshore winds strengthen across the High Desert. A High Wind Warning also took effect for Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains, the Inland Empire, and into Orange and San Diego counties, at the same time. Within the warned area, gusts are expected to exceed 60 MPH. Both will last until 10 p.m.

A Windblown Dust Advisory, issued by South Coast Air Quality Management District, is also in place through 10:00 PM Thursday. Blowing dust will be capable of reducing air quality around the Coachella Valley to 'Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups' or higher.

Here's a look at some of the strongest wind gusts around the desert as of Thursday afternoon:

Wind speeds will continue to weaken through the night, leading to a much calmer close to the workweek.

Calm and mild conditions will follow us into the start of the weekend, but by Sunday night, a low-pressure system will be strengthening onshore flow ahead of a chance for rain on Monday.

