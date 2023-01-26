Offshore winds weaken through the night

The strongest winds are behind us, with both Palm Springs and Thermal recording gusts of 30 MPH late this morning. However, a Wind Advisory, for the Coachella Valley, and a High Wind Warning, for the pass and mountains, remain in effect until 10:00 p.m.

One benefit to the offshore winds is the dry conditions left behind. Dew point temperatures are only near 20° tonight. Skies will remain clear through the night as temperatures cool into the low 50s after 10:00 p.m. Palm Springs will cool into the mid-40s early Friday morning.

Calmer winds and seasonable temperatures will carry us through the close of the workweek. Calm and mild conditions will follow us into the start of the weekend, but by Sunday night, a low-pressure system will be strengthening onshore flow ahead of a chance for rain on Monday.

