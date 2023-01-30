Winter storm to bring more snow overnight

Snow continues to fall at the top of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway! As of this morning, and roughly 3,000' lower, Idyllwild measured 3" of snow! If you are in a location that's accumulating snow, please send your photos and measurements to share@kesq.com.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Riverside County mountains through 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the San Gorgonio Pass, extending into the Northern Coachella Valley, from 8:00 p.m. Monday through 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The gusty offshore winds will be most notable if driving on I-10 or HWY 62 Tuesday morning. Be aware of any debris that may be blown onto the roadway.

After a cool start to the workweek, temperatures will slowly warm into the 70s by the weekend.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!