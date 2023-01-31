Clearing skies and calming winds for the final day of January

The clouds cleared, and temperatures were able to warm about 2° compared to yesterday afternoon. This evening will maintain clear conditions with a steady cooling into the low 50 around 10:00 p.m.

A Frost Advisory will go into effect at midnight for the Inland Empire through 8:00 a.m. Wednesday. Widespread frost is possible as temperatures dip as low as 32°. It won't be quite as cold in the Coachella Valley, but overnight lows will still drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Temperatures will warm into the first few days of February, delivering highs in the 70s before the end of the week.

