Warming up into the second week of February

A sun-filled day to kickstart this workweek along with high temperatures in the low 70s around the Coachella Valley. Skies will remain clear through the night, and dew point temperatures remaining below 30° overnight.

It'll be a breezy evening around the valley floor with north winds between 10-15 mph. Driving may be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the High Desert, including western Joshua Tree National Park and Chiriaco Summit, until 10:00 p.m.

High pressure will build over the next few days, and high temperatures will respond by warming into the mid and upper-70s by Thursday. A trough will move into the picture this weekend, bringing our next round of wind and cooler air.

