Warming temperatures through midweek

High temperatures in the low 70s were felt across the Coachella Valley this afternoon, making for a seasonal day in the desert. Clouds will move across the region overnight as temperatures cool into the upper 40s early Wednesday morning.

A ridge of high pressure is strengthening over the Eastern Pacific and will keep our desert warm and dry through the middle of the week.

Our weather pattern will shift this weekend, beginning with an increase in clouds Friday afternoon. A trough of low pressure will bring in cooler air, dropping highs into the low 70s by Saturday and bringing in a westerly breeze.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!