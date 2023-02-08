Warmer days to start the second week of February

After high temperatures in the mid and upper-70s this afternoon, this evening and night will be quite mild and comfortable for a winter month. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s, similar to what the Coachella Valley has been experiencing throughout this week.

A ridge of high-pressure building over the West Coast will keep our temperatures slightly above the seasonal average through the workweek.

By Friday afternoon, we'll see an increase in cloud cover as a trough of low pressure moves into Northern California this weekend. This weather pattern change will bring a breezy onshore flow along with cooling temperatures.

6 days until Valentine's Day!

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!