Seasonably warm but cooler air is on the way

Clear skies and mild temperatures for all of your Thursday evening plans. The offshore wind we've been experiencing will keep us dry, with dew point temperatures in the 20s.

An incoming low-pressure system will bring a multitude of changes for this upcoming weekend. Beginning with an increase in cloud cover through Friday afternoon, temperatures will begin a downward trend.

As the trough moves inland, winds will shift onshore and strengthen through Saturday afternoon, creating breezy conditions around the Coachella Valley. Next week looks to stay active with another system bringing even cooler air our way on Valentine's Day.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!