Now: increasing clouds; Next: warming temperatures

After a high of just 63° this afternoon, temperatures will be quick to cool into the 50s this evening. Grab a jacket if you're headed out to VillageFest in Downtown Palm Springs!

Clouds will continue to stream into and across the Southland through Friday. Clouds will begin to thin out through the weekend.

Temperatures will warm into President's Day, with seasonable highs, before another system arrives midweek. Temperatures will drop, and winds will strengthen on Wednesday as the next storm moves in.

No change in the state's drought conditions since last week's report. Read more about the drought monitor here.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!