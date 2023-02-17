Cloudy close to the workweek; Warmer temperatures for the weekend

A mild day in the Coachella Valley, with high temperatures in the mid-60s this afternoon. Bundle up if you're headed out to the fair tonight! Temperatures will cool into the mid-50s around 7-8 PM.

The area of low pressure will remain offshore through the week, still feeding some clouds out way into Saturday morning before a partial clearing. By Sunday, it will move a little closer to shore, bringing a slight chance for showers in San Diego County.

Around the desert will begin to see more sunshine into Saturday afternoon and early next week as temperatures rise into the mid-70s for Presidents Day. Take advantage of the warmth while it's here before the next storm system brings big changes to our desert weather. Cooler air + wind + rain chances beginning the middle of next week.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!