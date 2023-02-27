Another round of rain, snow, and wind midweek

A sunny start to the week, but another storm system is on the way! Light rain moved across Western Riverside County tonight, bringing almost 0.25" to Beaumont. More rain will fall across the Southland over the next two days, including showers in the Coachella Valley.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for local mountains through Wednesday night as the next round of heavy snow falls.

A High Wind Warning will take effect Wednesday morning, including all of the Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass. Wind gusts are expected to exceed 40 MPH on the valley floor. These strong west winds can make travel difficult and even damage trees.

Temperatures will remain cool for the season, with highs trying to warm into the low 70s this weekend.

