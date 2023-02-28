First Alert Weather Alert: Incoming winter storm to bring wind, rain, and snow

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for local mountains through Wednesday night as the next round of heavy snow falls. Snowfall in our mountains will add to totals from last weekend by as much as 1 to 2 feet.

The main push of wet weather across the desert is timed for early Wednesday morning. Light amounts are expected for the east valley, with closer to 0.25"+ in the west valley.

A High Wind Warning will take effect Wednesday morning for all of the Coachella Valley. Wind gusts are expected to exceed 40 MPH on the valley floor. These strong west winds can make travel difficult and even damage trees.

Skies will clear with plenty of sunshine for the latter half of the week. Temperatures will remain cool for the season, with highs trying to warm into the low 70s this weekend.

