Storm brings hail to parts of the Coachella Valley, snow in the High Desert
Tuesday's storm brought a fair bit of rain and hail to parts of the Coachella Valley.
Viewers sent in video of hail falling at around 2:00 p.m.
As of 3:00 p.m., only N Indian Canyon has been shut down at the Whitewater Wash.
ROAD CLOSURE ALERT— City of Palm Springs (@CityofPS) March 1, 2023
Indian Canyon at the wash closed due to flooding.
Vista Chino at the wash is down to one lane in each direction due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/zzyBXmD1PS
The storm covered parts of the High Desert with a fresh blanket of snow.
Just before 2:45 p.m., the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station is advising essential travel only in the Yucca Valley and surrounding area.
Traffic Advisory: Due to heavily snow in the Yucca Valley and surrounding area, we are advising essential travel only. Patrol deputies are handling numerous traffic hazards and collisions at this time. pic.twitter.com/GaMNulPU8r— Morongo Basin (@morongobasinstn) March 1, 2023
Students in the Yucca Valley area got a snow day as the Morongo Valley Unified School District canceled classes for the day.
A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Wednesday due to this storm. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 10 p.m.
Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.