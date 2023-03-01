Storm brings hail to parts of the Coachella Valley, snow in the High Desert

Tuesday's storm brought a fair bit of rain and hail to parts of the Coachella Valley.

Viewers sent in video of hail falling at around 2:00 p.m.

Hail on the I-0 near Gene Autry

Hail falls in Cathedral City

As of 3:00 p.m., only N Indian Canyon has been shut down at the Whitewater Wash.

ROAD CLOSURE ALERT

Indian Canyon at the wash closed due to flooding.

Vista Chino at the wash is down to one lane in each direction due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/zzyBXmD1PS — City of Palm Springs (@CityofPS) March 1, 2023

The storm covered parts of the High Desert with a fresh blanket of snow.

Snow in Yucca Valley

Snow in Yucca Valley

Just before 2:45 p.m., the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station is advising essential travel only in the Yucca Valley and surrounding area.

Traffic Advisory: Due to heavily snow in the Yucca Valley and surrounding area, we are advising essential travel only. Patrol deputies are handling numerous traffic hazards and collisions at this time. pic.twitter.com/GaMNulPU8r — Morongo Basin (@morongobasinstn) March 1, 2023

Students in the Yucca Valley area got a snow day as the Morongo Valley Unified School District canceled classes for the day.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Wednesday due to this storm. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 10 p.m.

