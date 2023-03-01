Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 2:56 PM
Published 2:49 PM

Storm brings hail to parts of the Coachella Valley, snow in the High Desert

KESQ

Tuesday's storm brought a fair bit of rain and hail to parts of the Coachella Valley.

Viewers sent in video of hail falling at around 2:00 p.m.

Hail on the I-0 near Gene Autry
Hail falls in Cathedral City

As of 3:00 p.m., only N Indian Canyon has been shut down at the Whitewater Wash.

The storm covered parts of the High Desert with a fresh blanket of snow.

Snow in Yucca Valley
Snow in Yucca Valley

Just before 2:45 p.m., the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station is advising essential travel only in the Yucca Valley and surrounding area.

Students in the Yucca Valley area got a snow day as the Morongo Valley Unified School District canceled classes for the day.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Wednesday due to this storm. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 10 p.m.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content