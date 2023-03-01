Skip to Content
Winter storm moves east; sunshine returns Thursday

Wednesday's winter storm brought notable heavy snow to the mountains and rain to the Coachella Valley. The west end collected more rainfall than the east valley.

The storm system is headed east and taking the precipitation with it. Blue skies return for the desert Thursday, but bundle up, as it'll be a chilly start to the day with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

The first week of March looks to keep us on the cooler side, with highs remaining below the seasonal average (77°).

