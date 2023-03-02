Sunshine and mild temperatures to close out the workweek

Temperatures across the Coachella Valley this afternoon were warmer than yesterday. Palm Springs peaked at 70°, which is still 7° below average for the date. Cool conditions will persist through the evening with a northwest breeze.

The winter storm that brought all the wet weather to Southern California yesterday has moved off to the east, now bringing severe weather to Texas. Sunshine has returned to the Southland, and skies will remain clear into Friday.

Another storm system looks to bring more rain and snow into Northern California this weekend but will miss our desert this round. With an active weather pattern continuing, the first week of March looks to keep us on the cooler side, with highs remaining below the seasonal average (77°).

Significant improvement was noted in the latest drought monitor. Compare it to last week here.

