Cooler-than-normal temperatures follow into the weekend

The active weather pattern continues for the west coast! Another storm system will move into California this weekend, bringing rain and snow into northern and central parts of the state. We'll stay dry this round, but onshore flow will strengthen as this system moves inland.

A Wind Advisory will take effect at 10:00 a.m. Saturday for the San Gorgonio Pass, extending into the Northern Coachella Valley. In wind-prone locations, gusts could reach 50 MPH.

The rest of the desert will feel the wind strengthen through Saturday afternoon and into the night. Gusts on the valley floor will generally range from 20-30 MPH through Sunday.

Cooler-than-normal temperatures will persist through next week. Something many BNP tennis fans may appreciate as the tournament kicks off!

