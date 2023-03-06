Mild temperatures continue into second week of March

A high temperature of 69° was recorded in Palm Springs this afternoon -- 9° below the seasonal average for the date! A mild-tempered afternoon will lead to a cool evening after the sun sets a 5:47 p.m. Clouds will continue to stream across the desert through the night.

Clouds will remain into early Tuesday morning, but more sunshine will join in through the rest of the day.

A gradual warming trend will be present through the week, eventually warming into the low 80s by early next week. FYI, we spring forward on Sunday!

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!