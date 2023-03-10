Rain and wind to close out the week

The system that was bringing heavy rain to Northern and Central California yesterday has now arrived in the Southland. Spotty, light rain around the desert will continue into the night, with accumulation expected to remain below 0.10".

The snow level this round is quite high, above 9,000', so the fresh snowpack at lower elevations will become a sponge to much of this incoming rain. The warmer temperatures will lead to snowmelt, so a Flood Watch is in effect for the mountains until early Saturday morning.

A Wind Advisory is also in effect for the mountains and the San Gorgonio Pass stretching into the Northern Coachella Valley. The wind will be the primary impact on the desert, with gusts greater than 30 MPH on the valley floor.

More wind is anticipated Saturday, predominately in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will warm into early next week before the next storm system looks to bring in colder air and another round of wet weather to Southern California.

