Warmer and drier moving into the weekend

After a high temperature of 75° this afternoon in Palm Springs, this evening is sure to bring out the crowds at VillageFest.

The latest drought monitor shows a huge improvement! Over the past three months, the state has gone from more than 7% experiencing 'exceptional' drought to now more than 44% reporting no drought.

St. Patrick's Day will provide mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid and upper-70s. Subtle warming will continue into the weekend ahead of the next storm system, currently timed to bring rain to the region on Tuesday.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!