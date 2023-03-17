Some good weather luck for the start of the weekend

An average high temperature for the date is 81°, yet today Palm Springs peaked at 77°. That's 9° cooler than what was experienced last year on St. Patrick's Day!

Temperatures in the 70s will carry us past sunset, along with mostly clear skies.

Enjoy the break from the season's active weather pattern moving into the weekend because the next storm system isn't that far away. We'll see an increase in cloud cover Saturday night into Sunday as Northern California experiences yet another round of rain and snow.

Tuesday is the day the First Alert Weather Team will be tracking closely as rain looks to move into the desert that morning. Showers could linger into early Wednesday before skies clear.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!