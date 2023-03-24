A drier weekend ahead, along with seasonably cool temperatures

A warmer and sunnier close to the work week than what we've been feeling the past few days! Palm Springs recorded a high temperature of 73° this afternoon. A mild evening is ahead as a result, though a breezy to gusty west wind will continue to be felt across the Coachella Valley.

A dry weekend is ahead! Plenty of sunshine for your weekend plans even though temperatures will remain 10°+ below the seasonal average. The next opportunity for rain in the desert arrives in the middle of next week.

