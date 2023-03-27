Mild start to the week; wind arrives Tuesday PM

Cooler-than-normal temperatures remain consistent as we kickstart this workweek. Mostly clear skies and pleasant temperatures for March are in place for this evening.

Mild weather conditions will follow us into Tuesday morning. Through the afternoon, wind speeds will strengthen across the desert. The strongest winds, with gusts closer to 30-35 MPH, will arrive Wednesday afternoon.

The first sign of wet weather is currently timed to move across the Southland Wednesday afternoon. Less than 0.10" is expected in the desert.

A slight chance for showers will exist for the low desert Thursday morning. Temperatures will warm into the upcoming weekend.

