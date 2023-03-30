Skip to Content
Staying breezy through Thursday; warming into the weekend

It's Thursday, and that means VillageFest will bring everyone out to Downtown Palm Springs! Cool temperatures and breezy conditions can be expected if you're planning to spend time outdoors.

The current low-pressure system impacting Southern California will move east on Friday, allowing temperatures around the desert to recover from the 60s.

Temperatures will continue to warm into the weekend, reaching the low 80s. The somewhat seasonable temperatures will be short-lived as another trough moves into California Monday. This system is expected to send temperatures dropping and bring windy conditions back to the mountains and desert.

Haley Clawson

