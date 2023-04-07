Warming temperatures into Easter weekend

After a high of 85 degrees this afternoon, expect a comfortable evening for this Friday. Perfect for all your outdoor plans, such as exploring the lanterns at Glow in the Park.

A warming trend is in place for the Easter weekend. Highs will remain seasonable, in the mid-80s, on Saturday, but will bring more heat as a ridge of high pressure strengthens.

Temperatures will warm into the 90s on Easter Sunday. Plan those egg hunts early before the candies melt in the heat! The next system to change up our weather arrives Wednesday, bringing wind into the desert.

