today at 4:39 PM
A hot start to the work week

High pressure in place has certainly brought the heat to the start of this work week. Palm Springs has felt its hottest temperature since October!

This round of heat is short-lived as a trough of low pressure will take over the west coast creating a gusty onshore flow and ushering in cooler air.

Temperatures are expected to rebound into the 90s for Coachella Weekend 1.

