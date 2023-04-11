Here comes a cool down and gusty west winds

The ridge of high pressure that's been responsible for the high heat at the start of this week is now shifting east. In its place is a trough of low pressure, which will bring some big changes to our desert weather, including cooler air and gusty wind.

A Wind Advisory will take effect for the Coachella Valley at 2:00 p.m. Wind gusts will exceed 50 MPH in the San Gorgonio Pass and along desert slopes but are expected to remain under 40 MPH for the valley floor.

Wind speeds will strengthen through the afternoon and into the night. Don't prep the backyard for Coachella just yet! Keep the pool floats secure until Friday.

