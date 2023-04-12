NOW IN EFFECT: Wind Advisory through Thursday morning

The Wind Advisory is now in effect across the Coachella Valley through Thursday morning. Wind gusts will exceed 50 MPH in the San Gorgonio Pass and along desert slopes but are expected to remain under 40 MPH for the valley floor.

Wind speeds will strengthen through the afternoon and into the night. Don't prep the backyard for Coachella just yet! Keep the pool floats secure until Friday.

A trough of low pressure moving into the Western United States is responsible for the gusty conditions as well as the cooling temperatures.

The cooldown will be short-lived. As highs quickly cool into the 70s on Thursday, they'll just as quickly return to the 90s this weekend.

